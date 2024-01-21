They were charged with speeding, failing to comply with a community order, and riding a motorbike not covered by his provisional licence or insurance.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court and Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

PAUL GURNEY, 31, of Main Street in Whitland, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order.

The order was made by Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on May 9 last year after he was caught drink driving in a stolen car which he had been driving without a licence or insurance.

The court heard that Gurney failed to attend office appointments as part of his community order on December 8 and 13.

He admitted the breach at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on January 16.

It was ordered that the community order continues, and Gurney was told to pay a £120 fine and £60 in costs.

JOHN WEBB, 64, of Bush Street in Pembroke Dock, must pay almost £200 after being caught speeding.

Webb was doing 35mph in a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A478 at Clynderwen on June 21. The speed limit was 30mph.

He admitted speeding, and had three points put on his licence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 16.

Webb was also fined £72, and must pay £90 in costs and a £28 surcharge.

GLEN ALLEN, 26, of Waterloo Road in Hakin, has denied riding a motorbike not covered by his provisional licence and without insurance.

Allen was alleged to have been riding a Suzuki Marauder on Dale Road in Milford Haven on the evening of February 18 last year.

The prosecution said that this was a 250cc bike, and his provisional licence would have only have allowed him to ride bikes up to 125cc.

He pleaded not guilty to riding a bike otherwise than in accordance with a licence and riding without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 17.

The case was adjourned, and he will return to court on February 26.