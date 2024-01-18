Crown prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court that Bryan Wright, 42, of Lodge Farm in Milford Haven, saw the police on New Year’s Eve and drove off - turning into side roads without slowing down and without indicating.

Miss Rivers said the Peugeot, driven by Wright, continued to travel at speed and failed to stop until police finally caught up with it on Phillips Avenue.

In his defence his solicitor Tom Lloyd said that although there was excessive speed “there weren’t any injuries to others or damage to other vehicles”.

Wright pleaded guilty to driving without care and attention. His licence was endorsed with five points and he was given £197 in fines and costs.