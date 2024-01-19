Fergus Buckley, 27, of Clifford Crescent, Newport, Pembrokeshire, pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault by beating at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 20 last year.

He was charged with assaulting a woman by beating in Cardiff on April 26, 2023, and was found guilty by Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 16.

He was ordered to pay a £1,009 fine, £404 surcharge and £620 costs. He was also made subject of a restraining order, banning him from contacting the victim directly or indirectly as well as banning him from attending the home and work address of the victim and banning him from posting anything about the victim online. The order is set for a year.