Giovanni Alchini, 18, of Siskin Close, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide a train ticket for inspection by Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 10.

He was caught on September 26 at Swansea where he was in a designated compulsory ticket area and when asked to produce a ticket for inspection by an authorised person, failed to do so.

He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £19.30 compensation, £88 surcharge and £163.48 costs.

Victoria Morrison, 19, of Siskin Close, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide a train ticket for inspection by Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 16.

Morrison was caught in Swansea on September 26 in a designated compulsory ticket area but failed to provide a ticket for inspection when requested to do so by an authorised person.

Morrison was ordered to pay £220 fine, £19.30 compensation, £88 surcharge and £100 costs.