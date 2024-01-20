TWO teenagers have been fined for failing to show a ticket for inspection when on a train.
Giovanni Alchini, 18, of Siskin Close, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide a train ticket for inspection by Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 10.
He was caught on September 26 at Swansea where he was in a designated compulsory ticket area and when asked to produce a ticket for inspection by an authorised person, failed to do so.
He was ordered to pay £220 fine, £19.30 compensation, £88 surcharge and £163.48 costs.
Victoria Morrison, 19, of Siskin Close, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide a train ticket for inspection by Cardiff Magistrates Court on January 16.
Morrison was caught in Swansea on September 26 in a designated compulsory ticket area but failed to provide a ticket for inspection when requested to do so by an authorised person.
Morrison was ordered to pay £220 fine, £19.30 compensation, £88 surcharge and £100 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here