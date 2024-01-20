AllTrails - one of the most trusted and used outdoor platforms/apps in the world and recently named Apple's iPhone App of the Year - has released its ‘Year on the Trails’ report.

The report gave a comprehensive overview of the app’s highest-rated trails of 2023.

It showed the "best of" more than 420,000 curated trails AllTrails has compiled worldwide based on input from the app’s community of more than 60 million walkers, hikers and nature enthusiasts.

Chief Marketing Officer at AllTrails, Carly Smith, said: "The ‘2023 Year on the Trails’ report allows us to celebrate an exciting year of discovery and adventure.

"Our global community of trail-goers shared valuable insights about their time outside by reviewing more than 250 thousand trails, from Great Britain to Peru and from Canada to Australia.

"Each and every one of these adventures serve as helpful guidance or exciting inspiration for others planning their trail activities."

Chief Executive Officer at AllTrails, Ron Schneidermann, added: "We’re excited to make it even easier and more fun for users to share reviews in 2024 — stay tuned."

The report showed off everything from the most popular and most beautiful trails in the UK to the family favourites and best walks with a pub.

The top 5 most beautiful walking trails in the UK

The top 5 most popular walking trails in the UK from 2023, according to AllTrails, are:

Meall Na Suiramach and the Quiraing (Portree, Highlands) Tigh an Steill via Steall Falls Path (Fort William, Highlands) Coniston Short Round (Coniston, Cumbria) St. Davids Peninsula Circular Walk (St Davids, Pembrokeshire) Boscastle to Tintagel via South West Coastal Path (Boscastle, Cornwall)

The St Davids Peninsula Circular Walk was found to be among the most beautiful walking trails in the UK. (Image: AllTrails)

St Davids trail named among most beautiful walks in the UK

St. Davids Peninsula Circular Walk was named the fourth most beautiful spot for a walk in the UK by AllTrails.

AllTrails described the 17.1-km trail near St. David's, Pembrokeshire as moderately challenging and takes walkers on average 3 hours 57 minutes to complete.

It was described as a "very popular" area for hiking, running, and walking.

The best times to visit the trail, according to AllTrails, is between May and September.

AllTrails adds if you are lucky, you may even catch a glimpse of seals, dolphins or birds while on the walk.

The St. Davids Peninsula Circular Walk has a 4.7 rating on the AllTrails app from 284 reviews.

One reviewer, describing the trail, said: "Very good and diverse trail, a bit technical at times. Beautiful."

Another walker added: "Great coastal walk. With a stop at Rhosson for beer and Welch cakes, it’s closer to 6 hours. Highly recommended."

While a third person commented: "A must do! The path is well marked and easy to follow, the sights you see are breath-taking. Even spotted some dolphins along the way."