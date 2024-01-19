Richard Pace, 39, of Ninian Park Road, was subject to a restraining order imposed by Cardiff Magistrates’ Court in January 2016.

However, he breached this order at the Premier Inn on Fishguard Road on January 16.

He pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 18.

Pace also admitted stealing handbags worth £129.98 from TK Maxx in Cwmbran on April 7.

The defendant was jailed for six months for the restraining order breach, and must pay £85 in costs.

He was ordered to pay £129.98 in compensation to TK Maxx, and was jailed for two weeks – running concurrently – for shoplifting.