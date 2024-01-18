Pembrokeshire woke up to a blanket of snow this morning – Thursday, January 18 – which has caused a number of issues with roads as well as schools to close.

Temperatures are set to fall below zero across the county overnight tonight and expected to remain below zero until around mid-morning on Friday, January 19. This means that it is expected there will be very icy roads and paths which can be dangerous.

Pembrokeshire County Council has said its gritting teams have been working over the last 24 hours and will be out again this evening and tonight to grit the primary and secondary routes but that untreated roads and surfaces will be very icy with difficult and hazardous driving conditions.

The council is asking residents to consider if the need to travel on Friday morning is of utmost importance and where possible, to delay journeys until later on in the day and to also be careful on treated roads as they may still be quite icy.

The council says that delaying journeys will help the gritting teams to carry out their work and reduce the number of vehicles on the roads during that time and ask for anyone who is out and about – in a vehicle or not – to take extra care.

Pembrokeshire County Council also issued an update on some of its services. It will be opening the emergency shelter for rough sleepers this evening – Thursday, January 18. If you need to access the accommodation, call the Gateway on 01437 775268 before 5pm or the duty social worker from the out of hours team on 03003 332222 after 5pm.

All of the council’s day centres will be closed tomorrow – Friday, January 19, and schools will make their own decisions as to whether they will remain open or close based on the conditions. The schools and Pembrokeshire County Council will provide updates on this on their social media pages.

The council will be collecting waste and recycling as planned on Friday, January 19 providing that the conditions allow it – there will be an assessment in the morning to make the decision. If they do go ahead, they will only be collected in areas where it is safe to do so. If services are impacted, the council will prioritise residual and AHP collections.

Any collections that were due to take place today will have their residual (grey/black bag) and absorbent hygiene product waste collected on Saturday, January 20 but recycling will not be collected until their next collection date.

The council will provide further updates if services have been impacted. All situation reports can be found at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/situation-updates or by following the council on its social media pages.