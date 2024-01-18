A MAN is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after emergency services were called to an address in Milford Haven on Tuesday night.
Police and paramedics were called to an address in Mount Estate at around 10pm on January 16 after welfare concerns were raised about a man.
The 35-year-old man was taken to hospital, and a police spokesperson confirmed that he is currently in a critical but stable condition.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of supplying drugs.
