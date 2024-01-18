Police and paramedics were called to an address in Mount Estate at around 10pm on January 16 after welfare concerns were raised about a man.

The 35-year-old man was taken to hospital, and a police spokesperson confirmed that he is currently in a critical but stable condition.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of supplying drugs.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended an address in Mount Estate, Milford Haven, at approximately 10pm on Tuesday, January 16 after welfare concerns were raised for a 35-year-old man.

“Officers assisted the Ambulance Service and the man was conveyed to hospital. He remains in a critical condition and is described as stable.

“A 34-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs and has been released on conditional bail.”