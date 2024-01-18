People across Wales have endured a day (more in some areas) of snow and wintery showers and although these conditions are set to fade, according to the Met Office, another weather warning has been issued.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 6pm on Thursday (January 18) until 10am on Friday (January 19) as ice looks set to become a slipping hazard and could also cause travel disruptions.

The weather warning will be in force all across Pembrokeshire including in Haverfordwest, Tenby, St Davids and Fishguard.

Yellow warning of ice affecting Wales https://t.co/h2njvQDSp2 pic.twitter.com/tq6lDQZXIN — Met Office - Wales (@metofficeWales) January 18, 2024

This is the latest in the string of weather warnings issued by the Met Office, following snow and ice alerts issued earlier in the week.

The Met Office issued a "danger to life" warning on Wednesday (January 17) due to strong winds which will be in place from 6am on Sunday (January 21) to 6am on Monday (January 22).

Before issuing another yellow weather warning on Thursday (January 18) for the same time period on Sunday and Monday due to heavy rain and flooding.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the new yellow weather warning was issued for Pembrokeshire due to icy patches which could lead to travel disruptions.

The ice associated with the yellow weather warning is also set to cause:

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Wintry showers will fade this evening and overnight, but where surfaces are damp or snow-covered as a result of these showers some icy patches may form as skies clear and temperatures drop."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the ice warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Wrexham

The ice warning is set to impact most of Wales including Pembrokeshire. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and icy conditions

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the threat posed by icy conditions.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

"If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

"Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 6pm on Thursday, January 18 until 10am on Friday, January 19.