• Cleddau Reach VC Primary School - Llangwm and Burton Cleddau Reach VC Primary School - Llangwm and Burton will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Coastlands School - St Ishmaels Coastlands School - St Ishmaels will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Cosheston VC School Cosheston VC School will be closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: The lanes to the school are treacherous and for the safety of all it is safer to close.

• Fenton Community Primary School - Haverfordwest Fenton Community Primary School - Haverfordwest will be closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: Good Morning. The school site is treacherous due to black ice and would not be safe to open.

• Haverfordwest High VC School Haverfordwest High VC School will be closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: Apologies but we have taken the difficult decision to close as due to the extent of ice we can not make the site safe for staff and pupils. Work for pupils will be posted in google classrooms.

• Henry Tudor School Henry Tudor School will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Holy Name Catholic Primary School - Fishguard Holy Name Catholic Primary School - Fishguard will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Hook Community Primary School Hook Community Primary School will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Pembrokeshire Learning Centre Pembrokeshire Learning Centre will be closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: Despite our best efforts, we have made the difficult decision to close due to the treacherous conditions around the school site. The safety of our pupils and staff is paramount.

• Mary Immaculate School - Haverfordwest Mary Immaculate School - Haverfordwest will be closed (19/01/2024 - 20/01/2024). Additional notes: Following an assessment of conditions around school this evening, we have taken the difficult decision to close Mary Immaculate School tomorrow, 19th January. All public pavements leading to the school are already very slippery, covered with snow and ice. With temperatures forecasted to remain below freezing until 10am tomorrow morning, we are concerned that pupils, families and staff will be at high risk of accident/injury when coming to school. We trust that you understand that this decision has not been taken lightly, and hope that this advanced notice allows you time to make arrangements for the care of your children tomorrow. Teachers will use Class Dojo to share learning activities for children tomorrow morning. Please drop them a message on Class Dojo if you need any support - they will be available to respond during normal school hours. We look forward to seeing the children back at school on Monday morning. Stay safe.

• Waldo Williams Primary School Waldo Williams Primary School will be closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: On the path up into school, Scarrowscant Lane and Snowdrop Lane conditions are very wet and slushy and are starting to ice over the remaining snow. Temperatures are expected to drop to up to -6C this evening and icy conditions are expected through the morning and into tomorrow afternoon. We are particularly concerned at the risk of overnight frosts on already slippery pavements on the routes into school. Taking all this into consideration, we are calling a full closure tomorrow morning to keep children and staff safe.

• Neyland Community School Neyland Community School will be closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: Access to the school and on the school site due to icy conditions.

• Portfield School - Haverfordwest Portfield School - Haverfordwest will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Prendergast Community Primary School - Haverfordwest Prendergast Community Primary School - Haverfordwest will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Puncheston Community Primary School Puncheston Community Primary School will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Roch Community School Roch Community School will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• St Aidans Church in Wales VA School - Wiston St Aidans Church in Wales VA School - Wiston will be closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: The lanes to the school are treacherous - for the safety of all, it is safer to close • Ysgol Bro Gwaun - secondary - Fishguard Ysgol Bro Gwaun - secondary - Fishguard will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Ysgol Bro Ingli - Newport Ysgol Bro Ingli - Newport will be closed (19/01/2024 - 20/01/2024). Additional notes: School will be closed due to road conditions and access to school.

• Ysgol Caer Elen Ysgol Caer Elen will be closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: Due to the extent of ice across the school campus.

• Ysgol Gymunedol Brynconin - Llandissilio Ysgol Gymunedol Brynconin - Llandissilio will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Ysgol Gymunedol Maenclochog Ysgol Gymunedol Maenclochog will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Ysgol Gynradd Gymunedol Eglwyswrw Ysgol Gynradd Gymunedol Eglwyswrw will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Ysgol Llandudoch - St Dogmaels Ysgol Llandudoch - St Dogmaels will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Ysgol Llanychllwydog - Gwaun Valley Ysgol Llanychllwydog - Gwaun Valley will be closed today (19/01/2024).

• Ysgol Bro Preseli Ysgol Bro Preseli will be closed today (19/01/2024).

These schools will be partially closed:

Gelliswick Church in Wales VC School

Gelliswick Church in Wales VC School will be partially closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: School will open at 10AM this morning, due to icy conditions and delays for staff getting to school. Please keep an eye on Class dojo for further updates.

Milford Haven School - Secondary

Milford Haven School - Secondary will be partially closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: The school will be open from 10am. For those travelling by bus the school will be open once they arrive.

St Oswalds Church in Wales VA School - Jeffreyston

St Oswalds Church in Wales VA School - Jeffreyston will be partially closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: School will open at 10AM this morning, due to icy conditions and untreated roads.

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA will be partially closed today (19/01/2024). Additional notes: Tomorrow, Friday 19th of January, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi VA will be partially open, with all three campuses, Aidan, Non and Dewi being open for those who can safely make their way in without putting themselves or others at risk. However, the following bus routes will not be running; 650, 659, 659R, 660, T11 Public Service from Fishguard, T11 Public Service from Haverfordwest and the 664. The 661 from Letterston and 673 have yet to be confirmed as running. There will be no shuttle bus running between the campuses. All parents / carers have had an email with further information. Please note originally the 660 bus was reported to run, but is confirmed not running.