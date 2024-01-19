A ‘mock funeral’ will take place at Castle Square at 2pm.

Organisers invite attendees to bring white shrouded mock dead bodies, spattered in red paint for a symbolic mass funeral representing the 24,448 Palestinians who have been killed in 100 days of war on Gaza.

Organisers Stop The War Pembrokeshire and Solidarity with Palestine Pembrokeshire said:

“Who would ever think that as campaigners we would have to resort to staging a protest which includes a mock funeral and laying shrouded dead bodies?

It seems unfathomable and so desperately sad that we are forced to organise such a macabre protest.

“However, we have no choice and we are acting on the wishes of our Palestinian sisters, brothers and comrades who are dying at this very moment at the hands of Israel’s murderous genocide.

Since October 7, local demonstrations have repeatedly marched on Stephen Crabb’s constituency office as well as targeting Marks & Spencer and Barclays bank over their support for Israel’s war and occupation in Palestine, weekly vigils have also been held.

Protestors said that Stephen Crabb MP is ‘feeling the heat’ as local pressure mounts for him to withdraw his support for Israel's war on Gaza.

With South Africa’s allegations of genocide against Israel currently being heard by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, protest organisers said: “It is clear that Israel wants to ethnically cleanse Gaza of Palestinians.”

“Biden, Netanyahu, Sunak, Starmer and our own MPs; Stephen Crabb and Simon Hart are complicit in this war crime,” they added.

“We are rallying to send a clear message from Pembrokeshire to Crabb and Hart that this genocide must stop. We are rising up for Palestine and we are certainly not going away.”

Protest organisers are asking as many people as possible to join them on Saturday to make a stand for Palestine.

Since October 7, it has been reported that 24,448 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza. Of these, 10,400 are reported to be children and 7,100 women.

A further 61,504 are reported to have been injured with 7,000 missing. The United Nations Population Fund says that 1.9 million Palestinians are now displaced with desperately limited access to food, medicines and water.

During the conflict 337 health workers, 117 journalists and 152 UN staff are also reported to have been killed.

Local campaigners have begun delivering weekly open letters to Stephen Crabb. This week’s letter focussed on the genocide case in the Hague asking Mr Crabb: “If the international court decides that Israel is committing a Genocide in Gaza, Will you support that ruling?”

Key National Trade Unionists are to attend and speak at the rally on Saturday including Cerith Griffiths of the Fire Brigades Union Cymru and Mairéad Canavan a National Executive member of the NEU (National Education Union).

“I am supporting the demonstration because this is a human catastrophe caused by the deliberate action of the government of Israel and is clearly a war crime and an act of genocide,” she said.

“The UK government has failed to call for a permanent ceasefire and continues to give unconditional support to Israel.

Nizar Dahan (Neezo), a prominent Pro-Palestine activist from Swansea added: “After 103 days + 75 years of Israeli aggression and occupation, it is important, now more than ever, to keep speaking out for Palestine. Our movement is working and helping to educate people on the dire need to support Palestine. This is a cause for all of humanity.”

The demonstration will take place as part of coordinated local rallies around the UK this weekend, following hundreds of such demonstrations since the War on Gaza began.

National demonstrations have also attracted numbers of up to one million people in London in recent weeks.