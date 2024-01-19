The hugely popular Unearthed Festival returned last year for the first time since lockdown, featuring everything from reggae to sea shanties, comedy to cacao ceremonies and psychedelic session orchestras to family folk duos.

Bands of all sizes playing a whole range of genres appeared on the eight festival stages scattered across the 12 festival areas.

The festival offers something for everyone from families with young kids to music lovers to those wanting to focus on body, mind and soul in The Temple arena.

Last year it also offered a substantial discount to locals living in the SA62 6 area.

Despite the success of last year’s event the organisers have said that this year’s festival will not go ahead and will be postponed until June 2025.

“As a fully independently funded festival, we have explored multiple options to make the main festival financially viable this year,” said the organisers.

“Unfortunately after the difficulties post-covid and the cost of living crisis, running this year would risk leaving Unearthed with further losses which we just couldn't make it back from.”

The organisers said that they have decided to postpone the event ‘instead of risking bringing the whole festival to a close’.

As an alternative they will run four smaller fundraiser events that will keep the fires burning and still bring people together.

“We have decided to run four fundraiser events, and treat this year as a recalibration year, a chance to recuperate, whilst still bringing us all together,” they said.

These events will include the Unearthed Fire Gathering on June 21-22 at the Unearhed site.

This will have the vibe of the festival’s Main Arena, Freedom bar and Stage, with inspiration from Cosmic Cwtch.

There will be the return of an epic fire sculpture, with drumming dancing and fireside action. This is a one-day event with the chance to tag on an extra night camping. Capacity will be limited to 499 people and adult tickets cost from £30.

In July Unearthed will hold the Temple Gathering, which it is hoping to hold in one of Pembrokeshire's most stunning natural build buildings.

This will have the atmosphere of Unearthed’s Temple Arena, with yoga, meditation, and consciously uplifting dance in the evening. This will be a retreat style day with a possible option to stay two nights. Capacity will be limited to around 120 people with adult tickets from £40.

Also in July there will be a Reggae Roots Gathering at The Queens Hall, Narberth This promises a legend of the reggae world with guaranteed crowd pleaser bonus acts, rounded off by the inimitable Dub Corner.

Capacity will be limited to 400 people and adult tickets will cost from £30.

Rounding off 2024 will be the Unearthed New Years Eve Party at a venue in St Davids.

This will be in an indoor venue in St Davids with music from high-calibre musicians, dance and great company to see in 2025. Adult Tickets will cost from £27.

Tickets are due to go on general release at the end of this weekend. For more information see the Unearthed Festival website, linked above.