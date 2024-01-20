Agent Evans Banks Planning Limited has been instructed by Ateb Group Limited to undertake a Pre-Application Consultation process for the construction of a residential development of 67 dwellinghouses, access road and associated infrastructure at land off The Kilns, Llangwm, Pembrokeshire.

It says: “The consultation represents a proposal for the construction of a varied mix of housing including semi-detached houses and detached and semi-detached bungalows. The development will be built in a series of cul-de-sac formations which utilises the gentle contours of the site.”

The consultation itself runs to February 19.

A supporting statement by Evans Banks Planning says: “The site has the benefit of outline planning permission for an indicative total of 54 dwellinghouses, granted on November 2, 2022. The parameters and layout of that approved, indicative scheme have been examined and given full consideration as part of this detailed, current proposal.

“The proposed residential scheme has been redesigned to account for the current applicants’ discussions and preliminary agreement with local authority housing officers, and the high social housing need in evidence in this part of Pembrokeshire. The proposed scheme seeks to provide a complete range of affordable housing to meet that identified need, with units comprising a mix of social rented, intermediate rent and shared ownership tenures.”

It adds: “Proposed properties will be predominately two-storey with semi-detached house types being the predominate choice across the site, but also with 10 detached and semidetached bungalows split in selected locations at opposite sides of the site.

“The site will provide a majority of social rented units with a total of 32 units to be provided, with a further 19 for intermediate rent. The remaining 16 units are geared to shared ownership.

“The scheme proposes 100 per cent affordable housing over a scheme of 67 units, in excess that required under LDP Policy and the 2022 outline planning permission. The proposed scheme is offering a broad range of house and bungalow types, and with tenures balanced in favour of social rented units, together with shared home ownership.”

A formal application will be submitted at a later date.

Responses to the consultation may be made via email to info@evansbanks.com or in writing to Evans Banks Planning Ltd, 2 Llandeilo Road, Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire, SA14 6NA.