Nathan Smith is accused of two charges relating to violence against the woman at Penally Manor, near Tenby, with the offences alleged to have happened in December.

The 41-year-old, who is currently in custody in HMP Swansea, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, January 19, where he was indicted for the two charges.

The first charge was for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and the second charge for intentional strangulation.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place on December 17, 2023, and both against Shania Smith.

Mr Smith – of Salcot Crescent, Croydon - entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Brian Simpson, prosecuting, told the court that there was a bail application that was supposed to have been submitted at the hearing this afternoon, however, as the bail address was in the London area, South Wales Police had to consult with the Metropolitan Police to ensure the bail address was suitable and they had not yet received a response.

James McKenna, defending, agreed that the application was ready but that it was not wise to submit without the response from the Met Police.

His Honour Judge Geraint Walters said that whilst the response from the Met Police would not be the defining factor in whether the bail application was successful or not, it was still a factor and it would be unwise to proceed without it.

He remanded Mr Smith into custody until his bail hearing which is set for Wednesday, January 24. He is due to stand trial at the court on April 24.