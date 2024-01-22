Lauren Malloy, of Saundersfoot, sought permission from county planners for a change of use of the site at Llyniams, Carmarthen Road.

Miss Malloy, in her application said: “The property has previously been approved for other uses with a previous owner. It’s currently residential upstairs with recent planning for two commercial units downstairs. One unit has recently been approved planning to be a fast food (kebab) and the other unit a barber shop (in current use).

“I am a dog groomer and run my own business at 10 Meyrick Street Pembroke Dock (Lauren’s dog grooming). I am wanting to purchase the property, but my mortgage lenders will not release the mortgage until I have change of use on the unit.

“My plan is to live upstairs and run my business downstairs in the unit which has current use as a kebab and wish to rent the barber shop separate to my business.”

A report for planners, recommending approval, said: “Whilst there is an extant planning permission for the change of the residential use on the ground floor of the building to a hot food take away it appears that this has not been implemented.”

It added: “The proposed new use would have positive social impact through the provision of a new service in the settlement as well as providing job opportunities.

“The proposed dog grooming salon would provide a new opportunity for a business outlet within an area characterised by a mix of commercial and residential properties which would encourage a sustainable community and a thriving economy in compliance with [planning policies].”

The application was conditionally approved.

Last summer, the previous owners were granted permission for a takeaway on appeal after it was turned down the previous November.

That application was refused on several conditions, including the site being some 400m away from the nearest public car park, which it was felt would lead to customers’ vehicles parking on double yellow lines outside the premises.

It was also felt that “the hot food takeaway is likely to attract some customers who would behave in an inconsiderate manner and generate undue noise and disturbance late in the evening which would have a detrimental impact on the occupants of nearby residential properties at a time when they should reasonably expect some peace”.

Following refusal, the applicants appealed to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) – through agent Andrew Vaughan-Harries – against the decision.

A planning inspector accepted the appeal, concluding that proposal “would be unlikely to cause harm to the living conditions of local residents”.