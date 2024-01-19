Emma Price and Jago Clarke, both now 21, were on trial over a fatal crash on the B4341 at Portfield Gate, near Haverfordwest, on the evening of June 13, 2021.

Miss Smith, who was a passenger in the Ford Ka driven by Clarke, died in the crash, while Daisy Buck, the passenger in a Seat Ibiza travelling in the opposite direction to the defendants, was seriously injured.

Although the Citroen C1 driven by Price was not directly involved in the crash, the jury heard she had been driving competitively at high speed with Clarke, which contributed to the crash.

Clarke, of Sunningdale Drive in Hubberston, Milford Haven, had pleaded guilty on the day of trial to an alternative lesser charge of causing death by careless driving, as well as admitting causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed and uninsured.

However, the jury did not accept his alternative plea, and found him guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on December 20.

Price, of Holloway in Haverfordwest, denied causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving a vehicle whilst unlicensed and uninsured. However, she was found guilty of all charges.

At a hearing on January 19, Judge Paul Thomas KC sentenced both defendants to a total of 10 years imprisonment.

