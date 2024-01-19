Photo: Sea Trust

The humpback was spotted off Fishguard Harbour this morning and stayed in the bay until early afternoon, delighting crowds of onlookers who had gathered on the inner breakwater, the Old Fort and the convent to watch it.

Just after 1pm the whale was reported as being between the end of the inner breakwater and the Old Fort.

It was then seen coming towards Goodwick and surfaced off the Fisherman’s Quay.

Spectators started to fear for its safety as the huge cetacean headed inland towards the shore.

However, it then turned and travelled up alongside the inner breakwater, incredibly close to the crowds, before heading out to sea.

Sea Trust’s Cliff Benson, said that the whale had come in so close that people in the Sea Trust café could watch it from the upper floor.

“In my 30 years of doing this I have only ever seen a humpback once before off the coast of Pembrokeshire and that was at Strumble Head,” said Cliff.

“We think that it must have been following the herring.,

What a great day for school to be cancelled.

“The herring are back in the bay and we have had lots of dolphins in the harbour over the last few days.

“Over the years we have seen Minke whales, orca and Risso’s dolphins off the break water. We can now add humpbacks to that.”