Ella Smith died in a crash on the B4341 at Portfield Gate, near Haverfordwest, on the evening of June 13, 2021, while another woman, Daisy Buck, was seriously injured.

At trial, the jury heard that Jago Clarke and Emma Price – both now 21 – had been racing and driving at an average speed of 70mph in the two miles prior to the crash.

Clarke had been driving Miss Smith’s Ford Ka and lost control, crashing in to a Seat Ibiza coming in the opposite direction.

Both Clarke, of Sunningdale Drive in Hubberston, Milford Haven, and Price, of Holloway in Haverfordwest, were found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a trial at Swansea Crown Court. Price was also found guilty of causing death by driving while unlicensed and uninsured – while Clarke admitted this on the day of trial.

They were both sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a total 11-year driving ban each.

Ella Smith's parents paid tribute to her in court before two learner drivers were jailed for 10 years for causing her death. (Image: Family photo)

Miss Smith’s family spoke in court ahead of the sentencing to pay tribute to their daughter and to explain the devastation and lasting impact the actions of the defendants had had on their lives.

Maria Smith described her daughter as “kind, considerate and helpful” and the “life and soul of the party”.

“We were complete as a family of five, and now we must live as a family of four because of you Jago Clarke and you Emma Price,” she said.

“I cannot describe the pain, the emotion, the hurt, but what I can say is my world fell apart.

“You knew little of Ella, but you knew you could manipulate and take advantage of my daughter who was kind, considerate and helpful.

“Ella was with you both for approximately 10 minutes of her 21 years of life, and your actions, your stupidity and arrogance have killed her.

“Ella went to give you a lift because she was kind, thoughtful and happy to help. You knew exactly what you were doing.

“Your actions, your stupidity and arrogance, has killed her.

“You have robbed us of our darling girl and her future, robbed her of happiness and altered our lives in a way we will never recover from.

“Ella’s not coming home. She’s never ever going to walk through our front door again. I hold you responsible.

“I ask the question every day – why my Ella? Why her?”

Speaking about Ella’s siblings, Mrs Smith said: “What they have lost cannot be measured. Their friend has gone. Their sister is gone. Part of them died with her.”

Ella Smith was described as “kind, considerate and helpful” and the “life and soul of the party”. (Image: Family Photo)

Ella’s dad, Adrian Smith, is a firefighter and was on duty and attended the crash. He told the court that that experience still “haunts” him.

“I couldn’t be there for her that day. I couldn’t help her. I couldn’t reassure her. I couldn’t hold her. I couldn’t save her,” he said.

“Ella was 21, she had her life ahead of her and has lost so much.

“She will never have the chance to get married, I will never be able to walk her down the aisle, she will never get the chance to look amazing in her wedding dress. Ella will never become a mum and I will never be a grandfather to Ella’s children.

“On June 13, 2021, everything died, and that pain is enormous.

“I will never see my daughter again. I will never hold my daughter again.

“I miss and yearn for Ella every day, for a cuddle, for a chat, for a random conversation. The closest I get now is a conversation each morning and each evening with her ashes, where we discuss my day and I tell her I love her, give her photograph a kiss and tell her she is the brightest star in the sky.

“I will never forgive either of you for your actions.

“Jago Clarke, you said we all do things we regret. But you haven’t yet said sorry.”

Mr Smith described his daughter as having “a beautiful smile, infectious giggle and a pure heart”.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Following the sentencing, sergeant Sara John, of Dyfed-Powys Police’s Serious Collision Unit, said: “This has been an extremely complex and investigation from the outset, which required us to obtain telematics data from manufacturers in Italy.

“This line of enquiry was time consuming but crucial in proving that both Clarke and Price were driving competitively, and ultimately driving dangerously at the point of impact.

“This case is yet again another example of the tragedy inflicted on families by the sheer arrogance and stupidity of dangerous drivers.

“Both Clarke and Price displayed a flagrant disregard for the safety of other road users that day, a decision which cost Ella her life and destroyed the lives of her family.

“The collision also resulted in Daisy Buck sustaining serious injuries which will impact her for the rest of her life.”