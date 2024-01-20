The incident is understood to have happened earlier this morning.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said that all lines are blocked between Gowerton and Llanelli and trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The situation is hoped to be resolved by around 12.30pm today.

“Due to a person being hit by a train between Gowerton and Llanelli all lines are blocked,” said a TfW spokesperson earlier this morning.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 12.30.”

At 11.10am today TfW said that all lines are now open. However, trains running through Gowerton and Llanelli may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is still expected until 12.30pm today. Normal service should resume once emergency services clear the line.

There is currently no information as to the condition of the casualty.

All routes between Swansea and Carmarthen, Swansea to Pembroke and Milford Haven and the Heart of Wales line has been affected.

The first train affected was the 9.01 Swansea to Milford Haven train.

The 7:51 Fishguard Harbour to Cardiff Central, due in at 10.49 am was terminated at Llanelli.

The 07.56 Cardiff Central to Milford Haven train, due in at 10:59 was also terminated at Llanelli.

The 9.10 Milford Haven to Crewe train terminated at Carmarthen.

Due to the incident the 12.41pm Fishguard Harbour to Cardiff Central will be started from Carmarthen.

It will no longer call at Fishguard Harbour, Fishguard & Goodwick, Clarbeston Road and Whitland.

The 13.05 Milford Haven to Crewe train will also be started from Carmarthen.

It will no longer call at Milford Haven, Johnston, Haverfordwest, Clarbeston Road, Clunderwen and Whitland.

Transport for Wales said that rail replacement road transport was being provided in many cases. An update from TfW will follow within the next hour.

More information is available via the TfW journey tracker.

If you have experienced a delay or cancellation, you should contact TfW’s customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. You can email TfW on customer.relations@tfwrail.wales.