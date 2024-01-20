The spaniel pup was found abandoned in Pembroke Dock town centre at 11 weeks old. She had two extra limbs and an extra vulva. Her pelvis also hasn’t yet formed properly as the result of an extra hip joint.

The pup was taken to Medivet in Pembroke who contacted the local dog warden, Sally Bland.

From there she was taken into the care of Greenacres Animal Rescue near Haverfordwest.

Greenacres found the pup a foster home and, despite her shaky start in life, she has flourished.

Greenacres named the pup Ariel after someone remarked that she looked like a mermaid.

Earlier this month Ariel was taken to the small animal referral hospital run by Langford vets, in conjunction with the University of Bristol, for a pre op assessment.

First thing on Thursday, she went in for her operation and is due to come home to Pembrokeshire some time today.

“Ariel had her surgery yesterday to remove her extra legs,” said Langford vets. “The procedure went very well and Ariel took it all in her stride.”

Mikey Lawlor of Greenacres Rescue said: “Her leading vet Aaron was very happy, in his words ‘it went very well’.

“Her additional limbs have been removed, thankfully having the CT images meant they did not discover anything unexpected and although it wasn’t a regular amputation it was ‘uneventful’.

“When we spoke she was in recovery, having lots of love and fuss from the nursing team. Ariel’s fans and supporters can all be reassured she’s doing well.

“We are so grateful to the amazing vets at Langford and looking forward to picking her up.”

The surgery and treatment plan is estimated to costs £7,000. Greenacres Rescue has currently raised £3,300.

“We completely understand that everyone is feeling the pinch, exaggerated by the time of year, but if you can spare just a few pounds it would be very much appreciated,” said Greenacres.

Donations can be made via the Greenacres Rescue Facebook fundraiser, online via donorbox.org/pennies-for-lives, or by cheques posted to Greenacres Rescue, Ebbs Acres Farm, Talbenny, Haverfordwest, SA62 3XA.

Information on how to make donations via bank transfer or PayPal can be found on the Greenacres Rescue Facebook page.