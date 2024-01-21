The Cleddau Bridge has been closed to high sided vehicles as the county is under an amber weather warning for wind, and a yellow warning for rain, with gusts of up to 63mph forecast for this evening.

A High sided vehicle is any vehicle with a height in excess of 1.9m. Wind sensitive loads such as motor bikes and vehicles with roof racks should also steer clear of the bridge which is currently open to cars.

Irish Ferries has cancelled its Pembroke to Rosslare crossings due to the storm, with both the 2.45pm ferry this afternoon and the 2.45am crossing on Monday cancelled.

The Fishguard to Rosslare ferry is not running either, but this for operational reasons, not due to the storm.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Pembrokeshire from this evening into tomorrow, due to the very strong winds associated with the storm which could cause "danger to life", power cuts or damage buildings.

The amber warning will be in place in Pembrokeshire alongside two yellow weather warnings - one for strong winds (extension of the amber weather warning for Strom Isha) and another for heavy rain.

The amber weather warning will be in place from 6pm on Sunday (January 21) until 6am on Monday (January 22). It is then replaced by a yellow warning until midday tomorrow.

A yellow warning for rain is also in place from midnight until 6am tomorrow.

The Met Office said the amber weather warning was issued for Pembrokeshire due to a "spell of very strong winds" that will come with Storm Isha.

The very strong winds associated with the amber weather warning is set to cause:

• Power cuts and impacts on other services, such as mobile phone coverage

• Damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

• Longer journey times and cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

• Closure of roads and bridges likely to close

• Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Very strong southwesterly winds will develop widely across Northern Ireland, western parts of England, Wales and the southern half of Scotland during Sunday evening.

"Gusts will frequently reach 50-60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at times in a few locations and, along exposed coastal stretches 80 mph is possible at times.

"During the early hours of Monday winds will turn westerly and affect a wider area of southern Scotland and northern England, before easing through the morning."

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users.

"If you must drive, you can do this more safely by taking the following actions; drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual.

"Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees.

"In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.

The amber weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 6pm on Sunday, January 21 to 6am on Monday, January 22.