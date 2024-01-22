Today, Monday January 22, sees the launch of an online survey asking for views on parking in Narberth.

Participants will be quizzed on a variety of issues on the subject – ranging from the need for residents’ parking to the degree of satisfaction with Pembrokeshire County Council’s car park in the town.

The survey has been set up by Narberth Urban county councillor, Marc Tierney.

The Welsh L:abour member said: “I’m always keen to hear from local residents and visitors to Narberth about how we can make things better, which is why I’ve launched this specific survey on parking.

“Parking is an issue raised with me often and through this survey, I hope that I can build a definitive picture of the problems faced by local residents with a view to setting out some suggestions for the future.”

The survey will be open to responses until Wednesday January 31. The findings will be used to determine where issues exist and what actions can be taken to make changes.

It can be accessed through Cllr Marc Tierney’s social media accounts on Facebook, X and Instagram, as well by clicking here.