Andrew Beattie, 50, of Keats Grove in Haverfordwest, was stopped at 12.50pm on the A40 at Treffgarne by officers who saw that his vehicle wasn't insured.

Crown prosecutor Kelly Rivers said that officers noticed a smell of alcohol on his breath, and when he was breathalysed he was found to have 46 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - over the 35 micrograms limit.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Defending him, Michael Kelleher said he had waited some time before driving the following day.

Mr Kelleher said: “He had been out for New Year’s Eve and had left it until after lunch but was still over the limit.”

He added that there had been “a complete mix up” over the insurance as the defendant had insured a van that was off the road with a SORN notification, but had not insured the van he was driving.

Beattie pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, and was ordered to pay a fine of £120 for each offence and costs of £85 and a £96 surcharge.