Alfie Cooper-Tenain, 22, of Erw Lon in Penycwm, first attracted the attention of officers because he was fighting with another man at Swansea railway station on May 28.

The pair were asked to move on but later returned and became aggressive.

Prosecuting them at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, Kelly Rivers said that as police tried to detain Cooper-Tenain he hit out and kicked out – hitting PC Evans in her face.

Cooper-Tenain’s solicitor Tom Lloyd said it was a one off offence for his client who he says was known to be a “nice young man”. On the night in question Mr Lloyd said the defendant was “young, he’s stupid, he’s gone out and things have escalated culminating in this.”

Mr Lloyd added that it was “a one off mistake made in drink. He didn’t set out to make an assault. The officers tried to detain him and he hit out.”

Cooper-Tenain pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and was ordered to pay fines and costs amounting to £453 to include £100 compensation to the assaulted officer.