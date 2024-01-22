Described as ‘a very cool character’, Geoff the green iguana had been a long-term resident at the Pembrokeshire attraction for around a decade.

Geoff’s declining health led to the difficult decision to put him to sleep, the park posted on Facebook.

Geoff was always happy to be captured on camera. (Image: Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo)

Geoff's keepers have been thanked by his fans for giving him such good care which helped him to lead 'his best life'.

Dozens of them took to Facebook to say their own goodbyes to Geoff, who was described as 'a beautiful creature', 'always looked like he was smiling' and 'our favourite'.

Striking a pose in the Tropical Trail, (Image: Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo)

Making the announcement, Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo posted: "It’s with great sadness that we announce that one of our long-term residents, Geoff the green iguana, has passed away.

"Geoff was a firm favourite in the Tropical Trails enclosure having been with us at Folly Farm for around 10 years. He came to us as an ex-pet so we can’t be sure of his exact age, but we estimate he was around 13 years old.

Geoff enjoyed a healthy diet. (Image: Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo)

"Geoff had been slowing down recently, preferring to simply relax on his shelf and not explore as much as he used to. Unfortunately, due to his declining health it was compromising his welfare and under veterinary advice we made the difficult decision to put him to sleep.



Geoff lived 'his best life' at Folly Farm. (Image: Folly Farm Adventure Park and Zoo)Lover of head scratches and master of giving side eye glances – Geoff was a very cool character who was loved by all of the animal care team and staff that met and worked with him.

"Our thoughts are with them at this time."