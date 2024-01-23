The Mari Lwyd (or Fari Lwyd) event saw a horse’s skull on a pole, decorated with ribbons and greenery, carried round St Dogmaels and Cardigan, visiting local hostelries.

The Mari Lwyd was accompanied by a group of local singers who sang Pwnco at the door to each pub before being let in.

The Mari Llwyd (grey mare) tradition dates back to 1798, with it peaking in popularity between 1850 and 1920.

According to Museum Wales, traditionally a party would carry the Mari through the streets of the village singing and dancing during the Hen Galan (old new year) period. They would knock at the doors of houses and stand in front of the door to sing traditional songs.

There would then follow a pwnco, a sort of ‘rap battle’ of improvised verses between Mari’s party and the residents of the home where she would ask for entry to the house.

The Mari Llwyd would be let in, as she was believed to bring good luck, and the entertainment would continue inside the house.

A century later and Mari Llwyd seems to be undergoing a revival with Museum Wales noting that this has resulted in a resurgence in groups performing this tradition across all of Wales.

The Cardigan event, organised by Cered - Menter Iaith Ceredigion, began at the White Hart Community Pub in nearby St Dogmaels.

The Mari Lwyd and singers then paraded to The Albion and the Grosvenor located on the banks of Cardigan’s River Teifi before finishing off at the Cellar Bar venue.

At all the places visited, the tradition of the Mari Lwyd and Hen Galan was acted out, where-by people had to exchange verses of song known as Pwnco, before been allowed in through the door.

“A big hearty diolch to the hundreds of you who came to Cardigan and St Dogmaels last night to celebrate the Fari Lwyd with us,” said Cered - Meter Iaith Ceredigion.