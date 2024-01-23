William Davis, 28, of Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven, first sent a message to Stuart Bridgeman on May 2 demanding the return of his ratchet.

When the victim replied telling him to ask his mother, Davis replied with a threat.

The message, which was read to the court, said: “If it (the missing ratchet) is anything to do with you I’ll stick a knife in your throat, you know that don’t you.”

Mr Bridgeman reported it to the police, telling them that Davis was a cannabis user and “goes silly when he takes drugs”.

Mr Bridgeman gave a witness statement to prosecution which said “the threats have been a worry in my mind...Will is an adult now and needs to leave me alone.”

Speaking in his defence, Jack Yelland said the relationship between the defendant and the victim had become very difficult.

Mr Yellen said that Davis was a qualified mechanic, but had struggled to find work since losing his driving licence, and in order to raise money was selling his belongings, including his ratchet.

Davis pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court to sending communications with a threatening message and was sentenced to 15 rehabilitation days with probation to address issues, to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and to pay £114 surcharge and £85 in costs.