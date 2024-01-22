A person was killed after being hit by a train on Saturday, January 20, police have confirmed.
The incident on Saturday morning took place between Gowerton and Llanelli stations.
A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed today:
“Officers were called to the line near Llanelli railway station at around 9.30am on Saturday, January 20, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Trains running in and out of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire were affected for around four hours on Saturday due to the incident.
The BTP spokesperson said that the incident was not being treated as suspicious and that a file is being prepared for HM Coroner.
