Jake Bowman-Davies, 25, appeared at Swansea Crown Court where he faced four charges relating to alleged incidents on December 17.

Bowman-Davies was accused of assaulting his partner and damaging her mobile phone in Milford Haven.

He was also alleged to have then strangled his partner’s mother, and has been accused of assaulting her father.

He pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault by beating, one of strangulation, and one of criminal damage at Swansea Crown Court on January 22.

Bowman-Davies, of Lighthouse Drive in Llanstadwell, was granted bail, and will face a trial on July 16.