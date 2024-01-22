Following the success of the third Narberth Outdoor Rock, its organisers – members of Narberth RFC and Narberth and Whitland Rotary - have decided to expand the event this year.

Ladies luxury loos, a bigger stage, more marquees and three bands are planned for the venue at Narberth rugby ground on Saturday August 3.

The promoters have decided to invest in extra marquees to give either sun shade or rain cover to give spectators a more comfortable experience when watching the performers or when queuing for their food or drinks. Patrons can bring their own chairs if they wish.

UK Fleetwood Mac will headline the event. (Image: UK Fleetwood Mac)

Three external bars will ensure speedy service, and butcher Jon James & Son from Haverfordwest will have three cooking stations.

All this will supplement the 500-seat covered grandstand and the bars in the main clubhouse.

All the bars will remain open until midnight.

Ladies are going to enjoy improved toilet provisions too. A large luxury mobile unit with nine individual flushing toilets and handbasins will be dedicated for female use only, which again will reduce queues.

This year the budget has been increased to obtain the large professional stage of EPS Events Ltd, which has appeared before in Pembrokeshire as the centre piece in the County Show and SaundersFest, with a great sound and lighting experience provided by Wayne Morse and his team.

The Sleeping Dogs. (Image: Facebook)

The four-piece local band, The Sleeping Dogs, will kick off the music at about 4.30pm, with the gates opening at 4pm for security bag searches.

The Steve Briers Roadshow will provide compering and disco music,

Two tribute acts will be taking to the stage – Forever Elton with his backing band and – between 9pm and 11pm - the seven-piece UK Fleetwood Mac.

Details of how and where to buy tickets will be available soon.