Fire ripped through Newgale’s Duke of Edinburgh pub in the early hours of Tuesday, January 16.

Fire crews from St Davids, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Fishguard crews were called at around 1am to fire at the Duke of Edinburgh Pub, Newgale.

Police officers were also called to the scene and the road was closed overnight.

Fire had taken hold in the roof of the two storey building used as a pub and accommodation. Firefighters took around six hours to extinguish the blaze, using three hose reel jets, two main jets, one seven meter ladder, four breathing apparatus sets, one thermal imaging camera, one water bowser and one positive pressure ventilation fan.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said that the damage caused by the fire is significant and that an investigation was underway to determine to determine the cause.

Some locals believed that the pub had been bought by Pembrokeshire County Council as part of preparations for the £30 million A487 bypass.

https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19195580.investigation-work-start-newgale-part-plans-new-road/ However, the authority has stated that this is definitely not the case.

“The council has not compulsorily purchased the Duke of Edinburgh pub, and has no management interest in the property,” said a Pembrokeshire County Council spokesperson.

“The council has not yet got planning permission for the coastal adaptation proposal being put forward, let alone considering land purchase.

“In addition, at this time, the pub is not directly affected by the highway elements of the scheme, and, based on the current proposal, would not need to be purchased anyway.

“We have no plans in the pipeline to purchase the pub.”