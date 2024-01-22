The Business Breakfast was shared by A Level Business Studies students from Tenby’s Ysgol Greenhill School and members of the newly-re-established Tenby Chamber of Trade.

The event at the Qube restaurant in Tenby on Monday morning, January 22, was co-ordinated by Tenby South county councillor, Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, with Tenby Town Council providing £250 towards the cost of the event.

As well as enjoying the catering provided by the Qube, students were able to meet and learn from a range of local businesses.

Students and Tenby business people enjoyed their morning discussions. (Image: Sam Skyrme-Blackhall)

Ysgol Greenhill School’s digital lead and head of computing Vicky Price, said: “The event was a fantastic learning experience for the young people and hopefully it can become an annual event.

“We are grateful to the businesses for giving up their time and we look forward to working with them in the future."

Cllr. Sam Skyrme-Blackhall added: “This is a true partnership event with everyone contributing, including the town council, Ysgol Greenhill, Qube Group, Tenby Chamber of Trade and individual businesses.

“This was a great opportunity for businesses of the future to get advice from businesses of the present."

Ysgol Greenhill School's Vicky Price; the mayor of Tenby, Dai Morgan and Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall are pictured at the event. (Image: Sam Skyrme-Blackhall)

Matt Ronowitz, chairman of the newly re-established Chamber of Trade, said: "We are delighted to contribute to the event and enable young people to meet with local businesses. Hopefully this will be an ongoing relationship."

Businesses attending included Qube Group, Dale’s Music, Charlton Cards, Jago, Morris Brothers, FBM Estate Agents, Victoria Brace Marketing, Celvac, Lollies and Steve Williams Shops.

The event was also attended by the mayor of Tenby, Cllr. Dai Morgan and Sgt. Gareth Potter from Tenby police, together

Alex Evans, youth enterprise economic development officer from Pembrokeshire County Council who is hoping to provide ongoing support for the young people.