Dyfed-Powys Police were called following reports of two vehicles in Merlin's Bridge being damaged between 5pm and 10pm on Tuesday, January 9.

The windows on a red Vauxhall Agila were smashed on Avallenau Drive, and a black rucksack was taken.

A silver Volkswagen Golf on Pembroke Road also had its windows smashed, and a yellow rucksack containing clothing worth around £50 was taken.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can be done either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information, quote the reference: DP-20240109-336.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.