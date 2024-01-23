Chris Morris, a 30-year-old property manager from Reynalton, grabbed the opportunity, and his skis, to enjoy a very un-Pembrokeshire experience in the north of the county.

Keen skier Chris has skied all over Europe in France, Italy, Austria and Bulgaria as well as closer to home in Scotland.

“About six years ago, I saw a YouTube video of Mike Richards skiing some incredible lines in the Brecon Beacons,” explained Chris.

“This opened my eyes to the possibilities Wales could offer when conditions are right. Since then I've had some great days skiing in the Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia.. but my local hills - the Preselis had never really been in condition.

“Either there wasn't enough snow, or the wind had blown it off the hills.”

This all changed on Thursday, January 18, when the county enjoyed a snow day courtesy of the Pembrokeshire Dangler. Chris headed to Foel Eryr, next to the B4329, with Mike who has snow become a good friend of his.

“I saw the weather forecast on Wednesday night which mentioned a Pembrokeshire Dangler,” said Chris.

“There was only a dusting of snow in Narberth, but I suspected there would be a lot more in north Pembrokeshire and the Preselis. I was quite surprised by how much came down over a very short period of time. By the time I got to Rosebush, I felt like I was in a little alpine village.

Chris said that in terms of skiing the snow was ‘surprisingly good’.

“Obviously the snowpack was lacking a bit of depth, but the snow quality was fantastic - soft, dry and powdery,” he said.

“There was just enough snow to cover the long, tufty grass on Foel Eryr, and I found it really easy to get the skis moving, linking turns together. I just wished there was a ski lift.