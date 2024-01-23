Rhyd Y Groes, translated as 'the crossing of the ford', occupies an exceptional location on the waterway.

Concealed along a sloping switchback driveway on the edge of the village of Burton, this spacious dwelling rests a just above the foreshore.

A decked balcony runs along the front of the house, opening to the entrance hall, master bedroom and the well-appointed kitchen/diner.

The property is on the market with Country Living Group for £650,000. For more information, email james@countrylivinggroup.co.uk or ring, 01437 616101 or 07969 241845.

The details of the property are as follows:

Main Hallway Entering the property via the glazed front door you arrive in the main hallway, which connects all the rooms on the ground floor. The hallway also contains the wooden, open tread, staircase which leads up to the first floor. Continuing along the hallway into the property you have a door to the living room on your left with a door into the kitchen/dining room around the corner on the right. Doors to two bedrooms and the family bathroom are found on your left with the ensuite master bedroom found at the end of the hallway.

Living Room The main living room is a real selling point for the property. The focal point is undoubtedly the double height glazed front wall, which perfectly frames the views of the waterway to the fore. The room also has two sets of glazed double doors to the side, which open to the gardens. The living room offers a large entertaining space, suitable for the largest of family gatherings. A unique feature of the room is the internal window to the first floor bedroom, which shares the livings room's fantastic views over the water.

Kitchen / Diner The spacious kitchen diner adds a great family space to the home and makes for the ideal hub for the family. With glazed double doors and an additional single door leading out to the deck, this space combines perfectly with the outdoor space the property offers. A large window above the kitchen sink also takes in the stunning outlook to the front. The kitchen combines contemporary base units with light wooden counter tops and a range of fitted appliances. In the end wall is a large storage cupboard with a good sized dining area at the opposite end of the room.

Bedroom One This great sized bedroom has its own access to the front deck, along with superb views of the waterway, perfect for enjoying from the comfort of your own bed. The room offers good space for freestanding furniture, along with a sink in the corner and ensuite shower room.

Ensuite Shower Room The shower room offers a shower and lavatory with the hand basin found in the master bedroom.

Bedroom Two The second double bedroom on this level looks out to the rear of the home and has excellent space for freestanding furniture.

Ground Floor Bathroom The ground floor bathroom offers a bath set in a tiled surround beneath the window, lavatory, bidet, and hand basin. It is conveniently positioned between bedrooms two and three and is opposite the kitchen diner.

Bedroom Three The third bedroom on the ground floor is currently set up as an additional reception space and can fulfil a flexible role for the home. Be it as a games room, children playroom or home office this good sized room is a great addition to the property.

First Floor Landing The stairs from the main hallway lead you up to the first floor landing which connects the three bedrooms and shower room on this level.

Bedroom Four The first bedroom on this level is the characterful double found above the living room. This bedroom has an internal window and opening to the sitting room below, which also gives it stunning water views to the fore. The room has ample space for freestanding bedroom furniture and has a roof light to the rear.

Bedroom Five Found at the far end of the landing this double bedroom offers excellent space for freestanding furniture and has a rooflight looking out over the Cleddau.

Shower Room The recently updated shower room offers a good sized shower, lavatory, and hand basin with tiling to the floor and walls. A rooflight to the front of the property looks out over the water.

Bedroom Six Found in the middle of the property this double bedroom has a roof light to the front and offers good space for freestanding bedroom furniture.

Double Garage Accessed from the two up and over garage doors to the drive, the glazed double doors to the front or the pedestrian door to the rear the double garage offers an excellent space for the home. It is currently set up as a games room, but could equally add superb storage and workspace for the home or comfortably house several vehicles.

External The property is approached via a sweeping driveway which leads down to a good sized parking area in front of the double garage. A decking balcony runs around the front of the property and has doors to the master bedroom, kitchen/dining room and hallway. This balcony is large enough to form the ideal seating area to take in the sweeping views of the waterway, with it leading around to the side of the property where it connects to a large patio seating area and side garden. The paving continues to the rear of the home where it leads around to a rear door into the garage.

The gardens offer the perfect space to entertain while having the stunning views of the waterway as an ever present backdrop.