Luke Pettit, 31, from Jury Lane in Haverfordwest, was stopped by police while driving his Ford Fiesta on Dale Road on Sunday August 20.

A roadside test showed that Pettit had Benzoylecgonine and Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannibinol in his system - showing he had taken cocaine and cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of driving under the influence of drugs at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

His solicitor Tom Lloyd said his client didn’t have a problem with substances – he said his client had taken them recreationally some days before driving but they were still in his system when he was stopped by the police.

Mr Lloyd said Pettit regretted his actions and understood they could have been catastrophic.

Pettit was disqualified from driving for 36 months, fined £120, and was ordered to pay £48 in surcharges and £85 in costs.