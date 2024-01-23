The Met Office officially named Storm Jocelyn on Monday (January 22) as strong winds and heavy rain are forecast to hit the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 23 and 24).

The announcement came as Pembrokeshire and the UK endured the back end of Storm Isha which battered the country on Sunday and Monday (January 21 and 22) with winds of up to 107mph.

These strong winds resulted in flight, train and ferry cancellations as well as road closures and power cuts.

The Met Office announced a yellow weather warning for Pembrokeshire on Monday due to strong winds associated with Storm Jocelyn.

These wind warnings will be in place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Met Office has now revealed another yellow weather warning will be in force on Tuesday (January 23) due to heavy rain and flooding associated with Storm Jocelyn.

The yellow weather warning will be in place on Tuesday between 12.30pm and 7pm and will affect all of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby, St Davids and Fishguard.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning issued for Pembrokeshire was due to heavy rain and flooding associated with Storm Jocelyn.

The heavy rain associated with the yellow weather warning is set to cause:

Disruptions to bus and train services with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer

Flooding of homes and businesses

A Met Office spokesperson added: "After Tuesday morning's rain, further rain is expected to affect Wales this afternoon, becoming heavy and persistent at times, especially on high ground and on west and south-facing upslopes.

"10 to 20 mm may fall widely while on some upslopes and high ground as much as 40 to 50 mm may fall."

Everywhere in Wales is set to be affected by the yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued for heavy rain and flooding by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Neath Port Talbot

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

The yellow weather warning for heavy rain and flooding will be in place for most of Wales including all of Pembrokeshire. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning and Storm Jocelyn

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning in place on Tuesday and the threat Storm Jocelyn poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across Pembrokeshire from 12.30pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 23.