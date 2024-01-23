Mere weeks after Cardigan was named one of The Times' prettiest towns for Christmas shopping, Cardis have now received the jaw-dropping news their town has been placed among the 12 most trendy places in Wales by Walesonline.

Near-neighbours Newport and Narberth also make the list.

Describing Cardigan as a town with ‘a busy high street and foodie haunts but also a community feel’, the article name checks ‘the bright turquoise façade of Belotti’s Delicatessen & Coffee House’, ‘the handmade goods made by peo-ple from the local area at U Melt Me & Gifts’, ‘Fine Things at No.28 filled the shop which lay empty after the departure from the high street of Cleo's which had been there since the early 1970s.

“When you're ready for a bite to eat, there's Crwst, where the vegan options are raved about, the eternally lovely, dog-friendly, Cardigan Pizza Tipi where you can tuck into a tasty pizza in front of a firepit, or make your way to The Copper Pot, a family-run bar on the high street where you can get a cocktail and flat iron steak or catch of the day,” the article continues.

“And a strong sign of this being a town which has plenty going on is that emp-ty shops are not being left, they're being filled.

“The only question is, when are you going?”

Perhaps predictably, Cardigan residents have reacted to their ‘trendy town’ label with trademark self-depreciatory humour.

“As long you don’t want to go to the loo, are fit and don’t have a car!” said one online.

Local councillor Clive Davies, however, was clearly delighted with yet another piece of positive publicity for the town.

“It’s nice to have this kind of article in the quieter months of the year,” he commented.

A few miles further south, Newport (“A small bustling town flanked by a moun-tain, an estuary and beaches…”), is described as a town loved by locals and tourists alike.

“Newport is one of the few places where you can walk sea to summit so put Carningli on your list - the mountain that towers over the town and is regularly tackled by locals of all ages.

“You can stay in four star at Manor House B&B or the Glan Y Werydd holiday cottage sleeps eight, and you could never bore of the sea views from the window.

“The town itself has pubs like The Golden Lion or Castle Inn if you're after a cosy pint after a walk on the Wales Coast Path, or cwtch up in front of the year-round log fires at Llwyngwair Manor.”

Blas at Fronlas, Tides, Cat Rock Cafe, Ffynnon, Llys Meddyg and The Can-teen also receive a mention.

And Narberth is hailed as a ‘must-visit’ destination for foodies where Wise Buys ‘has the things you need for your daily shop, but is a genuine treasure trove of great ingredients and products, some local, some very much not’.

“The high street has plenty of trendy independent shops with funky clothes and homeware at Jago, arts and crafts at Ty Crefft, and flowers at Next Door.

“Old favourite Ultracomida is as good as ever to eat in or take a taste of Spain away with you.

“While in Narberth, you absolutely have to go to Stopio, a cycling café with the tastiest breakfasts in town, cakes worth taking home with you, and friend-ly staff who really know their stuff.”

The regenerated former school, Hwb, and The Angel pub also receive hon-ourable mentions.