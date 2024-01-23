The defendants were accused of speeding and driving without insurance.

Their cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

CARL OWEN, 45, of Dol Y Dintir in Cardigan, was caught speeding in a Land Rover on the B4333 at Hermon on June 22. He was doing 43mph in a 30mph limit.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Owen was fined £440, and must pay a £176 surcharge and £90 in costs. He also received five penalty points.

PAUL COLE, 59, of Horsman Court in Cockermouth, was alleged to have been driving an Audi A1 on Enfield Road in Broad Haven on June 22 without insurance.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Cole was fined £660, and was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £264 surcharge. He also had six points added to his licence.

CERYS DAVID, 35, of Bartlett Street in Caerphilly, was accused of driving a Peugeot 2008 on the A477 at Llanteg on June 23 without insurance.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

David was fined £660, and must pay costs of £90 and a £264 surcharge. She was also hit with six penalty points.

LISA GRAY, 46, of Tenby Road in St Clears, was caught doing 37mph on the 30mph Colby Road in Burry Port on June 23.

She pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Gray was fined £40, and must pay £90 in costs and a £16 surcharge. She was handed three penalty points.

JEORGIA HUGHES, 25, of Berwick Park in Bynea, Llanelli, was caight driving a Toyota Aygo on the A40 at Slebech on June 22 without insurance.

She pleaded guilty, and was ordered to pay a £276 fine at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Hughes must also pay £90 in costs and a £110 surcharge, and had six points added to her licence.

IMOGEN GORHAM-LANGFORD, 34, of Loveston, was caught doing 36mph on the 30mph A478 at Clunderwen Village on June 21.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £115 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Gorham-Langford must also pay £90 in costs and a £46 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.

LUKE BUIN, 35, of Ffordd Llwyncoed of Blaenannerch, must pay almost £400 after he was caught five miles per hour over the speed limit.

Buin was caught doing 35mph in a Vauxhall Astra on the 30mph A478 at Clunderwen Village on June 21.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Buin was fined £220, and must pay £90 in costs and an £88 surcharge. He was also handed three penalty points.