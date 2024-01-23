Former Ysgol y Preseli student Macs Page has been named in the 37-man squad for the tournament, which will kick off in February.

The 19-year-old centre is currently involved in the Scarlets set up but prior to this played at youth level with Fishguard RFC minis and Crymych RFC’s Juniors and Youth teams. He also previously represented Wales U18s. He was also a talented footballer as he was in Swansea City FC’s academy for three years before choosing rugby.

Wales U20s head coach Richard Whiffin has named Dragons RFC’s Harri Ackerman as captain in the squad which features 11 players who have previously represented the nation at U20 level. The squad had a chance to gel and impress with wins over Aberavon and Swansea University.

He said: “We gave pretty much all the squad the opportunity over the two games bar the boys playing for their regions, so we got to see a lot of guys play and loads of players put their hands up so ultimately it is a team picked on form.

“Against Aberavon we managed to see a lot of boys play senior rugby for the first time and they fronted up well and showed our fitness levels are strong. It was a different challenge against Swansea Uni where we gave some other players chances and that enabled me and the coaches to pick the squad and understand where the strength is. If we pick up injuries during the tournament, we know who the next cabs off the rank are.

“We’ve got a pretty physical, quick mobile pack with the ability to really test teams through our power. In the backline we have got some really good wheels out in the wide channels, and we’ve also got ball players that can feed them – and I certainly saw that over the two games in preparation.

“We’ve definitely got a team with the ability to move the ball which is how I like to see the game played but we’ve also got some smarts tactically which will put us in the right areas of the field.”

The Wales U20 side will be coached by Whiffin as well as Scott Sneddon, Sam Hobbs and Richie Pugh.

Wales U20 squad for the U20 Six Nations:

Forwards: Freddie Chapman, Jordan Morris, Josh Morse, Louie Trevett, Harry Thomas, Evan Wood, Will Ausin, Kian Hire, Sam Scott, Patrick Nelson, Jonny Green, Lewis Marsh, Nick Thomas, Tom Golder, Osian Thomas, Will Plessis, Lucas de la Rua, Harri Beddall, Luca Giannini, Morgan Morse, Owen Conquer.

Backs: Ieuan Davies, Rhodri Lewis, Lucca Setaro, Harri Wilde, Harri Ford, Harri Ackerman (capt), Macs Page, Louie Hennessey, Gabe McDonald, Harry Rees-Weldon, Walker Price, Aiden Boschoff, Kodi Stone, Scott Delnevo, Huw Anderson, Matty Young.

Wales U20 will open the tournament against Scotland on Friday, February 2 in Colwyn Bay (6.45pm kick off), before facing England away at the Recreation Ground on Friday, February 9 (7.15pm kick off), Ireland away at Virgin Media Park (7.15pm kick off), before facing France on Thursday, March 7 (7.45pm kick off) and Italy on Friday, March 15 (7.30pm kick off), with both games at Cardiff Arms Park.