A PENSIONER on the sex offenders register who failed to show up to his annual police check has been fined by magistrates.
Roy Wilson, of Victoria Gardens in Johnston, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a notification requirement to meet officers on December 14.
Wilson’s solicitor, Michael Kelleher, said his client has cancer and as a result takes strong medication that renders him sleepy.
He said his client forgot the meeting was taking place but when he was reminded by police about the missed appointment attended immediately.
Mr Kelleher said his client had just one more annual police meeting to attend under the requirements of the order.
Wilson, 77, was ordered to pay a fine of £200, a victim surcharge of £80 and costs of £85.
