The defendants were accused of speeding on the M4 near Newport and Bristol, and in London.

The cases were heard in the Magistrates’ Courts in Newport, Bath and in Battersea.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

HALAL MIAH, 48, of Dimond Street in Pembroke Dock, was clocked driving an Audi at 65mph on the 50mph section of the M4 at Newport.

Miah was alleged to have been speeding on the eastbound carriageway between junction 27 and 26 on June 27.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Newport Magistrates’ Court on January 15.

The defendant was fined £220, and must pay £90 in costs and an £88 surcharge. Miah also received three penalty points.

JOSHUA THOMAS, 32, of St Davids Road in Pembroke, was caught speeding on the M4.

Thomas was accused of driving an Audi A5 at 58mph on the eastbound M4 between junctions 20 and 19 near Bristol on June 5. A 50mph temporary speed limit was in place.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £240 at Bath Magistrates’ Court on January 8.

Thomas was also ordered to pay a £96 surcharge and costs of £90. He had three points added to his licence.

TOM KINNEAR, 25, of Cresselly, near Sageston, was caught speeding in London.

Kinnear was alleged to have been driving at 36mph from the A3220 to the A40 Westway Flyover, near Paddington, on June 26. A 30mph local traffic order was in place.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £40 at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on January 15.

Kinnear was ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £16 surcharge. He was handed three points on his licence.