Jason Hart, 34, was caught driving his Vauxhall Astra on Maes Yr Odyn while almost twice the drink driving limit.

Prosecuting him at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, Sian Vaughan said that it was Hart's standard of driving that first alerted officers to the Astra on January 8.

Miss Vaughan said that officers saw the Astra overtaking a vehicle that was turning right and on checking the Astra’s registration they found it was not insured.

Miss Vaughan said that police activated the blue lights and followed the vehicle but the defendant failed to stop. They followed him until he eventually came to a stop outside his home address on Maes Yr Odyn.

Hart was breathalysed and was shown to have 67 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Speaking to the court Hart said: “Drink driving – there’s nothing to say, I was silly and stupid.

“With the insurance, I couldn’t afford it. I shouldn’t have done it, I was silly.”

He pleaded guilty to a charge of drink driving and driving without insurance.

Hart was disqualified from driving for 19 months, fined £120, ordered to pay costs of £85.

He was told his licence would be endorsed for failing to stop for officers and for driving without insurance.