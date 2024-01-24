The court heard that Richard John, of Castle Street, started shouting abuse at a man he didn’t know on the evening of May 21 in Pembroke Dock.

Prosecuting him, Sian Vaughan said it was just after 8pm when the defendant started following Nathan Roberts down the street and started swearing at him.

Miss Vaughan said Mr Roberts tried to avoid the defendant but John persisted in following him and shouting until Mr Roberts called the police.

When police arrived, Miss Vaughan said the defendant then swore at the officers and damaged one of their watches as he was being arrested.

John, 40, pleaded guilty to two charges; one of criminal damage and one of using threatening, abusive or insulting words.

John’s solicitor Tom Lloyd said his client “was highly intoxicated” on the night in question and that “his recollection of what took place is vague” but he said he accepts what he has done.

Mr Lloyd told the court that his client had recently separated from his partner at the time and had been drinking heavily.

John was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 in costs for harassment. He must pay compensation of £169 to the officer to replace the broken watch.