Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llewelyn sets the precept which helps to fund policing across the Dyfed-Powys area. The commissioner has proposed to increase the precept by 6.2 per cent, which would see the average band D property’s precept raised by £1.62 per month or £19.38 per annum.

The increase would see a total precept of £79.364m and will provide total funding of £143.902m which represents a six per cent increase from the revised funding for 2023/24.

The proposal will be discussed at the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel’s meeting later this week, where the commissioner will explain how the budget will meet policing needs. The panel members will be able to challenge the plan.

He will also explain the new objectives for the chief constable to focus on improved performance and outcomes.

Professor Ian Roffe, chair of the panel, said: “Scrutinising and challenging the need for policing is a crucial public service. No one wants to see a rise in their bills though, so we want to hear what the needs are for an increase.

“Scrutinising the needs and reasons for funds is a key facet of work for the panel. So, a group of experienced members under the guidance of Cllr. Keith Evans has worked to consider in detail the police budget requirement. A decision will be made by all panel members, representing the length and breadth of Dyfed-Powys, at this meeting after hearing the commissioners plans for the coming year.”

The Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel is made up of members nominated by the four county councils in the area as well as two independent members and has the power to approve or veto the proposed police precept. Local policing is funded through a Home Office grant alongside contributions from the police precept in council tax.

The meeting will be held on Friday, January 26, at 10.30am, at Pembrokeshire County Hall. It will be live streamed. For more information and to submit questions, visit www.dppoliceandcrimepanel.wales.