Helicopters from both HM Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Wales Air Ambulance have been able to refuel at the Pembrokeshire County Council-owned airport while out on mercy missions.

The fact that this service is available day and night is due to the commitment of the trained staff at the facility, who are able to provide fuel while helicopter rotors are running.

This enables the helicopters to get back on service as quickly as possible.

Airport assistance for the coastguard service's helicopter. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Airport manager Philip Davies recently received thank you letters from Wales Air Ambulance and HM Maritime and Coastguard Agency for assisting out-of-hours to keep their helicopters flying.

The Wales Air Ambulance required fuel while on a emergency medical service mission in the Cardigan area while flying in low cloud.

Thanks from the Wales Air Ambulance. (Image: Wales Air Ambulance)

The representative of Wales Air Ambulance wrote: “Flying in these weather conditions is all about having a fallback plan or two and having sufficient fuel is often the key.

“The ready availability of fuel at the airport (including out-of-hours) is, in my opinion, essential and your rotors running refuel capability a distinct enhancement.

“Our refuel was conducted in a very safe and efficient manner and your team are to be commended for their professionalism.”

A further letter from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “The captain of the aircraft, the crew and all of us at the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre would like to thank you and to stress how important the airport is geographically in allowing us to carry out extra search and rescue missions in and around the area.

“The refuel allowed the aircraft up to 45 minutes extra on scene and although ultimately they were stood down, they couldn’t have gotten back to base without the airport/local council team going above and beyond to refuel the aircraft.

“The fact that the staff came back to the airport specially to refuel the aircraft even when they were off duty is a testament to the teams that work there.”

Philip said: “Some people may not know that we provide fuel to the emergency services but we are very proud to do so and play an important part in helping helicopters carry out their missions.

“Being able to refuel quickly and stay flying for an extra hour or so could make all the difference in medical or search and rescue scenarios.

“We have a very dedicated team here at the airport who have absolutely no hesitation in taking the call at any time to refuel emergency services when required.

“It’s very nice to see this dedication recognised in these thank you messages.”

