A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after police officers were called to a concern for her welfare on Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to Clay Lane in Haverfordwest at just before 7pm on January 23.
A report had been made of a concern for the welfare of a woman.
The road was closed, and the woman was found and taken to hospital for treatment.
The road re-opened at 7.30pm.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said:
