The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Pembrokeshire County Council have confirmed the car parking charges for various car parks under national park area.

The car parks in question are:

Brooklands Place, Amroth

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

West Angle Bay, Angle

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

Millmoor Way, Broad Haven

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

Beach, Freshwater East

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

Little Haven

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations and motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length.

Manorbier Beach, Manorbier

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

The Pebbles, Newgale

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

Newport Sands

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

Nolton Haven

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations and motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length.

The Station, Penally

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

Regency, Saundersfoot

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

The Harbour, Solva

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations and motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length.

Oriel y Parc, St Davids

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels

Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.

The parking charges for each of the above car parks will be the same, costing:

Free for up to 30 minutes (no return within four hours).

£1.50 for up to an hour.

£3 for up to two hours.

£4.50 for up to four hours.

£6 for a daily ticket.

£30 for a weekly ticket.

£8 for coaches for a daily ticket for the car parks that accept coach parking.

The hours and operations are all hours on each day of the year for the car parks, with the seasonal charge being from March 1, to October 31 and the charging applies between 9am and 7pm. The above charges are set to come into place on March 1, 2024.