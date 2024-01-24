PARKING charges in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park will be amended later tis year.
The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Pembrokeshire County Council have confirmed the car parking charges for various car parks under national park area.
The car parks in question are:
Brooklands Place, Amroth
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
West Angle Bay, Angle
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
Millmoor Way, Broad Haven
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
Beach, Freshwater East
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
Little Haven
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations and motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length.
Manorbier Beach, Manorbier
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
The Pebbles, Newgale
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
Newport Sands
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
Nolton Haven
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations and motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length.
The Station, Penally
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
Regency, Saundersfoot
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
The Harbour, Solva
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations and motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length.
Oriel y Parc, St Davids
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels
- Parking is available for solo motorcycles, registered disabled vehicles, motor cars, motor cycle combinations, motor vehicles not exceeding 3.5 tonnes GVW or 5.5 metres in length, and coaches.
The parking charges for each of the above car parks will be the same, costing:
- Free for up to 30 minutes (no return within four hours).
- £1.50 for up to an hour.
- £3 for up to two hours.
- £4.50 for up to four hours.
- £6 for a daily ticket.
- £30 for a weekly ticket.
- £8 for coaches for a daily ticket for the car parks that accept coach parking.
The hours and operations are all hours on each day of the year for the car parks, with the seasonal charge being from March 1, to October 31 and the charging applies between 9am and 7pm. The above charges are set to come into place on March 1, 2024.
