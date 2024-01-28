Lionel – The Music of Lionel Richie will be at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre to bring hits such as Dancing on the Ceiling, Hello, Easy, Three Times a Lady and All Night Long to fans of the legend that is Lionel Richie and the Commodores.

The band is headed by Malcolm Pitt who has performed alongside Lionel himself whilst on ITV’s Sunday Night at The Palladium and on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show.

Pitt delivers a powerhouse and breathtaking performance in the award-winning production which also features world-class musicians. It is put together by musical director Jonny Miller from Talon.

Lionel – The Music of Lionel Richie, will be at the Torch Theatre on Friday, March 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25 and can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.