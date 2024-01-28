This year marks the 70th anniversary of the creation of Thomas’s iconic ‘play for voices’, Under Milk Wood and next month, Narberth Museum will welcome Peter Thabit-Jones with his talk Singing Light: Sound-texturing in the Poetry of Dylan Thomas.

Mark Lewis, who has arranged the event, said: “Dylan Thomas was an obsessive craftsman when it came to the writing of his poems. He would use many of the devices available to a poet, including some of those used by Welsh-language poets, to achieve ‘the colour of saying’, the musicality within a poem.

“In this talk, Peter Thabit Jones will consider some of the devices integrated into Thomas’s poetry and his use of the poetic form known as the villanelle.”

Peter is the author of 16 books, including Dylan Thomas Walking Tour of Greenwich Village (co-authored with Aeronwy Thomas) and America, Aeronwy, and Me (a Dylan Thomas Tribute Tour).

He has taken part in festivals and conferences in America and Europe and has been an annual writer-in-residence in Big Sur, California, since 2010. He is the recipient of many awards, including the Eric Gregory Award for Poetry and the Homer: European Medal of Poetry and Art.

Peter's dramas have been premiered in America and Wales and he has also authored librettos for opera.

The talk on Friday February 9, complements the art exhibition, Titbits & Topsyturvies, which is currently running at Narberth Museum.

It features the work of Seimon Pugh-Jones, a piece by Nicky Wire of the Manic Street Preachers and original film and Dylan Thomas-related memorabilia.

On March 1, to celebrate St David’s Day, the performance piece, For As Long As Forever Is, will be held at the museum. This is written by Mark Lewis, who has also curated the Dylan exhibition, and is a newly-revised version of an earlier play.

Tickets are available for both events (at a cost of £5 per event) from Narberth Museum.